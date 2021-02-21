Video: Chelsea loanee Armando Broja misses open goal vs PSV Eindhoven, miss of the season contender

Having scored earlier in the contest, Chelsea loanee Armando Broja has just missed an open goal during Vitesse Arnhem’s clash with PSV Eindhoven.

Broja will have been high on confidence after netting his eighth league goal of the campaign in the opening minutes of the contest, but the London-born Albania international made a mess of this golden opportunity to stretch Vitesse’s lead.

Vitesse will go within two points of second-place PSV with a win today, so manager Thomas Letsch will have been jumping for joy when he saw Broja take it past Yvon Mvogo and have the goal at his mercy.

However, uncharacteristically, the 19-year-old, who made his Premier League debut for Chelsea under Frank Lampard last campaign, hit the post, missing the open goal.

If this proves to be costly for Vitesse, Broja will have a hard time sleeping tonight. What an opportunity this was to grab a second against one of the best teams in Holland…

Pictures courtesy of ESPN