Video: Chelsea loanee Armando Broja nets eighth Eredivisie goal of the season with superbly controlled half-volley

Highly-rated Chelsea youngster Armando Broja is making an impression at Vitesse Arnhem. His latest strike for the Dutch outfit came against PSV Eindhoven this afternoon.

Broja made his Premier League debut for Chelsea in a 4-0 win over Everton last campaign. However, at 19-years-old, he needed to be playing regular football, and he wasn’t going to be at Stamford Bridge.

A loan move was needed, with Vitesse Arnhem, who Chelsea have a close relationship with, being the side lucky enough to secure the Albanian’s services on a temporary basis for the duration of the season.

It proved to be a masterstroke for Vitesse, with Broja today scoring his eighth league goal of the campaign against second-place PSV Eindhoven, and what a smart finish it was from the youngster.

Broja kept his eye on the ball and struck it sweetly into the bottom corner of the goal, just a matter of minutes into the contest. Remember, it was Vitesse where Mason Mount first made a name for himself…

Pictures courtesy of ESPN