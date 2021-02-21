Video: Dan James drills home for Man United after deft Bruno Fernandes touch helps restore lead against Newcastle

In the 56th minute of this evening’s Premier League encounter between Manchester United and Newcastle, Nemanja Matic sparked a chance with some wonderful play on the left-wing.
Matic collected the ball just outside the box and teased a one-two with Marcus Rashford with his stance, or even a pass slipped through to Luke Shaw, but fooled three Newcastle players with a turn inside.
The gigantic midfielder tricked his way into the box before slotting a dangerous ball across, which seemed bound for Bruno Fernandes.
It was slightly out of Fernandes’ reach, but the playmaker still managed to stretch out and notch a touch on the ball, making it run free to Dan James and ending Jamal Lewis’ hopes of an interception.
James was in acres of space but remained cool, calm and composed as he took a touch before drilling the ball into the near post’s bottom corner.
James has now netted two goals from two consecutive starts, with the hard-working winger also starring in the emphatic Europa League win against Real Sociedad.
Scored on Thursday in the Europa League ?
Scores on Sunday in the Premier League ?
Back-to-back goals in back-to-back starts for Daniel James! pic.twitter.com/y7krYJuEaW
— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 21, 2021
Pictures from BT Sport and Canal+ Sport.
This marks James’ fifth goal of the season, with the attacker whose been in used in rotation this term also adding an assist in his his 13 appearances across all competitions.