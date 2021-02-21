Arsenal star Granit Xhaka was left absolutely furious with referee Jon Moss after the Gunners’ 1-0 defeat to Manchester City on Sunday.

Pablo Mari was already in a discussion with the lead match official when a frustrated Xhaka also headed to the meeting point on the pitch after the full-time whistle blew.

Xhaka was accompanied by an Arsenal coach that smartly ensured that the midfielder did not land himself in any trouble as he kept the Swiss star a distance away from Moss and Co.

The coach fist-bumped the officials whilst Xhaka stood there, almost within touching distance, chillingly staring at Moss.

The coach tapped Xhaka and turned him back towards the tunnel, with the Arsenal man clearly bursting out with some unpleasant words as he looked absolutely livid.

At this moment in time, it’s not explicitly clear what decision left Xhaka seething. The ace saw a yellow card at Moss’ hand early in the second-half for a challenge on game-winner Raheem Sterling.

Xhaka also conceded a foul in a 50/50 duel with Ilkay Gundogan. Moss also sparked controversy in allowing the play to continue after Rob Holding suffered a head injury that left him needing to be replaced by David Luiz via a concussion substitute.

Manchester City make it 18 wins in a row in all competitions! ? pic.twitter.com/d19DqWITod — Football Daily (@footballdaily) February 21, 2021

Pictures from Football Daily via Sky Sports.

Xhaka owes that Arsenal coach some serious gratitude, with the look on the 28-year-old’s face when the situation seemed to have been avoided, just imagine what would’ve been said if he was allowed to engage in a talk with Moss.