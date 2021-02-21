Video: Horrible moment for West Ham’s Tomas Soucek as he’s covered in blood following head collision

You can always tell if something serious has happened on the pitch and if a player is struggling.

If they’re rolling about the the chances are they’re fine, if they’re just hunched over and covered in blood then it’s always a deeply troubling scene.

West Ham’s Tomas Soucek went down after a nasty looking clash of heads against Spurs this afternoon, and you can immediately see that he’s not in a good way at all:

Pictures from Astro.

He managed to stay on the field after being bandaged up, but you can be sure that he’s going to be hurting for a while after that.