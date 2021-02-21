Menu

Video: Huge celebrations from Romelu Lukaku as he assists Martinez for Inter opener vs AC Milan

AC Milan
Posted by

This game was always going to be huge because of where Inter and AC Milan are in the table, but the recent nonsense between Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Romelu Lukaku gave it an extra edge.

It’s first blood to Inter Milan as Lautaro Martinez headed them in front, but you can see that Lukaku is fired up as he gives it a huge celebration:

Initially it does look like the chance is gone but he does well to work another opening, and that cross for the Argentine is sheer perfection.

More Stories Lautaro Martinez Romelu Lukaku Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.