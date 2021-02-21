Video: Huge celebrations from Romelu Lukaku as he assists Martinez for Inter opener vs AC Milan

This game was always going to be huge because of where Inter and AC Milan are in the table, but the recent nonsense between Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Romelu Lukaku gave it an extra edge.

It’s first blood to Inter Milan as Lautaro Martinez headed them in front, but you can see that Lukaku is fired up as he gives it a huge celebration:

Inter strike first! ?? Brilliant by Lukaku, who placed a perfect cross on Lautaro’s head for the opening goal ? pic.twitter.com/65JSH0cIma — Premier Sports ? (@PremierSportsTV) February 21, 2021

Initially it does look like the chance is gone but he does well to work another opening, and that cross for the Argentine is sheer perfection.