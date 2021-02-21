Video: ‘I don’t know what they detected at Boca Juniors’ – Millonarios chairman comments on failed transfer of right-back to the Argentine side

Millonarios FC right-back Andrés Felipe Román came moments from putting pen to paper and making his move to Boca Juniors. However, the transfer fell through when the 25-year failed his medical. As a result, the transaction to the Argentine side couldn’t proceed.

After the Colombian international touchdown in Bogotá, his Millonario teammates and management received Román with open arms. Chairman Enrique Camacho Matamoros spoke to the media at the airport.

Camacho made it known that he doesn’t know what Boca Juniors discovered, only that Román didn’t pass his medical.

“I don’t know what they detected at Boca Juniors,” Camacho said. “They simply pointed out that he had not passed the medical examinations, but we do not know of any scientific reason, or concrete technical reason, that Boca has sent us.”

The Millonarios chairman stated that the Colombian club would conduct their exams on Román to gather more details on why he failed his medical.

“We have not even received exams yet, or anything that allows us to know what happened. We do not have any medical reports,” Camacho said.