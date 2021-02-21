Menu

Video: Jesse Lingard shows Man Utd what they’re missing with brilliant goal for West Ham vs Spurs

Jesse Lingard has scored again for West Ham as his fine start to life on loan there continues.

Watch below as the Manchester United winger finishes well after a great run right through the Tottenham defence…

Man Utd might be regretting Lingard go this January as he’s now scored more than any one of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Mason Greenwood or Edinson Cavani since leaving Old Trafford.

Many will have questioned the move but West Ham did some fine business here!

