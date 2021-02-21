Video: Lionel Messi marks another record-breaking day with the opener vs Cadiz as Pedri wins the penalty

We’ve reached that point where it feels like Lionel Messi is breaking records every time he steps onto the pitch, but this is a big one today as became the player to play the most times in La Liga for Barcelona:

Leo Messi passes Xavi to become the Barcelona player with the most appearances in La Liga (506). Just add it to the records ? pic.twitter.com/rfw2ozUzyX — B/R Football (@brfootball) February 21, 2021

They had all of the possession against Cadiz in the first half but they couldn’t find a way through, so it was left for Pedri to win a penalty and Messi calmly strokes it away:

Pictures from La Liga direct

MESSI! ? The Argentine gets his 16th league goal of the season as he calmly converts his penalty to make it 1-0 to Barcelona over Cadiz.#BarcaCadiz LIVE NOW ??

beIN SPORTS

— beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) February 21, 2021

In a way it’s good bravery from Pedri as that looks like he goes into the box knowing he’s going to get clattered from both sides, but the Cadiz players just fail to pull out properly and it’s a stupid penalty to give away.

It also turns out that he broke another record with this penalty as he broke away from Cristiano Ronaldo as the player to score the most penalties in La Liga: