Menu

Video: Marcus Rashford scores for Man United after silky nutmeg on Newcastle defender before fine finish

Manchester United FC Newcastle United FC
Posted by

In the 29th minute of this evening’s Premier League encounter between Manchester United and Newcastle, Harry Maguire drove forward to spark a chance for the Red Devils.

The centre-back skipped into Newcastle’s half before firing the ball out wide to Marcus Rashford, the star took a touch before poking the ball through Emil Krafth’s legs with a wonderful nutmeg.

Rashford sprinted down the left-wing before being faced with the Swedish ace once again, just like before, the Man United man got the better as he burst past with a quick change of pace.

Rashford then drilled the ball into the near post corner with an amazing finish from a tight angle, somehow squeezing the ball past the sliding Krafth and into the back of the net.

Pictures from BT Sport and RMC Sport.

More Stories / Latest News
Juventus having doubts over signing €55M striker permanently as form falls off a cliff
Video: Arsenal stars David Luiz and Cedric all smiles and laughing in reunion with Man City pals after Gunners defeat
Video: Raheem Sterling jump-scared by person unknown’s bizarre cat hiss during post-match interview

It’s taken a moment of individual brilliance to spark life into this encounter, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side looking unconvincing beforehand.

More Stories emil krafth Harry Maguire Marcus Rashford

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.