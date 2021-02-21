Video: Marcus Rashford scores for Man United after silky nutmeg on Newcastle defender before fine finish

In the 29th minute of this evening’s Premier League encounter between Manchester United and Newcastle, Harry Maguire drove forward to spark a chance for the Red Devils.

The centre-back skipped into Newcastle’s half before firing the ball out wide to Marcus Rashford, the star took a touch before poking the ball through Emil Krafth’s legs with a wonderful nutmeg.

Rashford sprinted down the left-wing before being faced with the Swedish ace once again, just like before, the Man United man got the better as he burst past with a quick change of pace.

Rashford then drilled the ball into the near post corner with an amazing finish from a tight angle, somehow squeezing the ball past the sliding Krafth and into the back of the net.

Man Utd struggling to make chances… Marcus Rashford takes it on himself ? A lovely nutmeg to start an excellent individual goal! pic.twitter.com/w6sJ3R4HIw — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 21, 2021

Pictures from BT Sport and RMC Sport.

It’s taken a moment of individual brilliance to spark life into this encounter, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side looking unconvincing beforehand.