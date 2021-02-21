Video: Michail Antonio piles the pressure on Mourinho with an early opener for West Ham

It’s still astonishing to think there was genuine talk of Spurs winning the league a few months ago, but they now look to be on the road for a mis table finish instead.

We’ve seen it numerous times with Jose Mourinho that it can all go very wrong very quickly, so a trip to West Ham wasn’t what they needed today as they attempt to stop the slide.

The pressure will intensify if they lose today, so this isn’t the start that they were looking for:

“Such a soft goal to concede.” Michail Antonio puts West Ham in front against Spurs early on with a close-range finish! ? West Ham vs Tottenham on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event pic.twitter.com/05ACgGgx1t — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 21, 2021

