Video: Rashford beats Arsenal ace Joe Willock with lovely skill to win penalty and Fernandes scores to make it 3-1 to Man United vs Newcastle

In the 73rd minute of this evening’s Premier League encounter between Manchester United and Newcastle, the Red Devils were awarded a spot-kick that left them to put the fixture to bed.

Nemanja Matic caused trouble for the Magpies once again on the left side, not long after he played a key role in Dan James scoring, as he charged in and slotted the ball to Marcus Rashford.

Rashford controlled the ball before beating Arsenal starlet Joe Willock with a lovely fake shot come ball drag, with the Newcastle loanee’s trailing leg sending the England international to the ground.

The referee had no choice but to award a spot-kick, Willock did appear to pull out of his challenge when he realised he was well beat but it was too late.

Bruno Fernandes stepped up to the spot and fired the ball into the bottom corner, whilst Karl Darlow – who saved one of the specialist’s penalties earlier this season, opted to jump out in the middle.

Joe Willock’s challenge on Marcus Rashford for the penalty. Bruno Fernandez scores on the ensuing penalty. 3-1 for Man Utd #MUNNEW pic.twitter.com/idzvNLFUNG — Fair Advantage (@FairAdvantageCA) February 21, 2021

Pictures from Canal+ Sport.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have looked much better in the second-half, they’ve completely dominated after halftime and have secured a win with this spot-kick.