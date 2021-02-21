Video: Shock as Hector Bellerin passes the ball straight out for Arsenal against Manchester City in disastrous moment

During the first-half of Arsenal’s massive Premier League encounter against Manchester City, Hector Bellerin produced a very strange moment, that has sparked fury from some of the club’s fans.

The right-back collected the ball in City’s half, with Nicolas Pepe drifting around just ahead. As Bellerin looked for a passing option, he was pressured by Fernandinho.

Fernandinho jockeyed the ace, whilst Raheem Sterling seemingly cut out the option of a back pass, leaving Bellerin to turn to his right and let go of the ball.

Of course there was no one there though as the ball rolled out of play, gifting Pep Guardiola’s side a throw-in and the possession.

Bellerin must’ve though that someone would overlap him, but that’s usually the role he plays, so his decision to pass it in that direction was truly bizarre and lost Mikel Arteta’s side the ball.

How is Bellerin a professional footballer man?? pic.twitter.com/oTxjtOHhY3 — ole. (@ogunbanjo_) February 21, 2021

Pictures from Sky Sports.

This was a real moment to forget for Bellerin, you can’t be giving the ball away like this against a side in City that already dominate the possession enough against all of their opposition.