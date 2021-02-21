Menu

Video: Tomas Soucek SPRINTS to check on West Ham teammate Vladimir Coufal after heavy collision vs Spurs

West Ham FC
West Ham are enjoying one of their best seasons in recent memory, and it’s in no small part thanks to the influence of their brilliant Czech duo.

Tomas Soucek has been producing a goal-scoring output that few expected from him, while Vladimir Coufal has proven himself to be every bit as accomplished defensively as he is going forward.

The West Ham recruitment team deserve a great deal of credit for picking up the pair of them, and you get the feeling that, with them being close friends, they’re enjoying playing together in East London.

However, being so tight-knit with your teammates has it’s pitfalls.

Have a look at how quick Soucek was to show concern over Coufal when he was involved in a heavy collision during West Ham’s win over Tottenham on Sunday afternoon.

Soucek ran quicker over to check on his friend than any Spurs player did over the 90 minutes…

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

