RB Leipzig midfielder Marcel Sabitzer, who has been linked with a move to Tottenham, scored the goal of the weekend with a long-range strike vs Hertha Berlin.

sportBILD reported just yesterday that Tottenham are showing interest in Sabitzer. While he may well have a better chance of playing Champions League football if he were to remain in Leipzig, the financial pull of the Premier League is unparalleled.

Whether Sabitzer pays any attention to rumours of this nature is something only he could tell us, but he produced something this afternoon which would have added a few million onto his price-tag.

Sabitzer picked the ball up some way from goal. The shot didn’t look on, but the Austrian found the top corner of the goal with an absolute rocket of a strike.

Even though the shot was taken 35 yards from goal, it was past Hertha Berlin goalkeeper Rune Jarstein before he knew anything about it. Are you watching, Daniel Levy?