Video: Raheem Sterling jump-scared by person unknown’s bizarre cat hiss during post-match interview

Manchester City
Posted by

Raheem Sterling won Manchester City the three points against Arsenal this afternoon – and was scared by a person unknown during his post-match interview.

If anyone had money on Sterling netting a header this afternoon, they’ll be laughing all the way to the bank right now.

Sterling is not renown for his aerial prowess, and you’d certainly not expect him to be popping up in a pocket between two defenders and sending a glancing header beyond Bernd Leno.

MORE: Video: Tierney beat before Raheem Sterling punishes Holding to score against Arsenal for Manchester City

However, he did today, with his goal being the difference between the two sides and extending Man City’s Premier League winning run to 13.

Sterling deserves to relax after scoring the winner, but somebody was clearly keen to keep his heart-rate elevated, as they attempted to scare him while he was being interviewed by Sky Sports post-match.

It’s not clear who the person is, nor why they’re hissing at him like a cat, but it’s all rather bizarre…

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports via Football Daily

