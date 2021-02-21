Video: Raheem Sterling jump-scared by person unknown’s bizarre cat hiss during post-match interview

Raheem Sterling won Manchester City the three points against Arsenal this afternoon – and was scared by a person unknown during his post-match interview.

If anyone had money on Sterling netting a header this afternoon, they’ll be laughing all the way to the bank right now.

Sterling is not renown for his aerial prowess, and you’d certainly not expect him to be popping up in a pocket between two defenders and sending a glancing header beyond Bernd Leno.

However, he did today, with his goal being the difference between the two sides and extending Man City’s Premier League winning run to 13.

Sterling deserves to relax after scoring the winner, but somebody was clearly keen to keep his heart-rate elevated, as they attempted to scare him while he was being interviewed by Sky Sports post-match.

It’s not clear who the person is, nor why they’re hissing at him like a cat, but it’s all rather bizarre…

Who is this making Raheem Sterling jump in his post-match? ?@sterling7 pic.twitter.com/Oxgu9rmGoC — Football Daily (@footballdaily) February 21, 2021

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports via Football Daily