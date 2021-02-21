Video: West Ham manager David Moyes gleefully appreciates his situation as he’s asked about Chelsea dropping points

We’ve seen plenty of surprises in the Premier League in recent years, but the performance from West Ham this season has to be right up there.

They were widely panned for the most unimaginative appointment of all time when they brought David Moyes back to the club, but it appears they have managed to sign the Everton version of Moyes and Champions League football is still a possibility.

They can move above Chelsea in the table after their draw yesterday, and you can see that he still finds the situation a bit surreal:

Pictures from Football Daily

It’s possible that their lack of firepower up front could see them fall away but the games are starting to run out, and it would be incredible if they could pull off a top four finish.