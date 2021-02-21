Video: Woeful missed header error sees Barcelona ace Jean-Clair Todibo cost Nice a goal in defeat to Metz

In the 37th minute of this afternoon’s Ligue 1 encounter between Nice and Metz, Barcelona star Jean-Clair Todibo endured a real moment to forget with a shocking defensive blunder.

Matthieu Udol whipped a cross in from deep on the left-wing, it was one directed at the near post, exactly where Todibo was stood.

Somehow the centre-back, who joined Nice last month after a disastrous spell in Portugal with Benfica, completely missed the ball with a half-hearted header attempt, leaving Lamine Gueye to score.

Todibo barely moved and only moved his head towards the flight of the ball a little, there was absolutely no chance of him clearing this cross after an approach like this.

Nice were defeated 2-1. This was truly an avoidable goal.

But de ??Lamine Gueye, Metz mène 2-0. pic.twitter.com/Qs54SbSoGv — Actu Foot Afrique (@ActuFootAfrique) February 21, 2021

Pictures from Ligue 1.

This was Todibo’s fourth appearance for the French outfit, who have now slid to 16th in Ligue 1.

Moments like this certainly won’t encourage Nice to take up the permanent transfer option, which Barcelona state stands at an initial €8.5m plus €7m in potential add-ons.

It’s added that Nice, who are based on the French Riviera, are also paying the defender’s wages.