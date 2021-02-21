Video: ‘You are so sexy’ – Man City boss Pep Guardiola compliments journalist for their lockdown look

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola may have produced one of the most surprising press conference moments ever, with some comments prior to the Citizens’ massive clash with Arsenal today.

Fred Caldeira, a correspondent for South American broadcaster TNT Sports in England, started a question to the Catalan regarding Fernandinho’s ‘qualities as a leader’ before he was interrupted…

Guardiola interjected with ‘I like your moustache Fred’ – which is quite a mighty one as seen here in an earlier chat with Fernandinho, the City boss then called it ‘attractive’ and ‘sexy’.

Caldeira thanked Guardiola for his lovely compliment, before adding that he used to done a full ‘beard’, but appeared to change his look since we were put back into lockdown.

Sexta-feira, 19/02/2021: o dia em que Pep Guardiola chamou o meu bigode de sexy. pic.twitter.com/lLqCxmsvwr — Fred Caldeira (@fredcaldeira) February 20, 2021

Pictures from TNT Sports.

Guardiola: “I like your moustache Fred, you are so attractive – sexy.”

Fred: “Thank you very much, I used to have a beard but now it’s just a lockdown…”

Guardiola has never been a man know to be pleased by just about anything, so Caldeira has really netted himself some praise that carries real weight here.

Maybe he’ll stick with just a moustache once the lockdown ends, if it’s good enough for Pep it’s surely good enough for everyone else.