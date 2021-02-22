West Ham star’s comments on Jose Mourinho more bad news for struggling Tottenham boss

Jose Mourinho is teetering on the edge of falling out of the elite group of football managers – and the secret’s out.

Mourinho’s Spurs looked like genuine contenders for the Premier League title earlier in the campaign, but yesterday’s defeat to West Ham may well have condemned them to another year outside the Champions League.

You can’t help but wonder, too, whether they have any hope of breaking back into the top four unless something changes. Mourinho’s methods are failing, and even the opposition are beginning to notice.

While speaking to the official West Ham website post-match, Hammers goal-scorer Michail Antonio was quoted saying:

“You expect teams managed by Mourinho to come out raring to go, but they started slowly today.”

And that’s exactly it, isn’t it? The expectations from a Mourinho team are now outdated. There is nothing in this current Tottenham side which mirrors anything from the successful Mourinho sides of the past.

If Tottenham’s opponents are beginning to pick up on the fact that ‘The Special One’ is having a tough time in North London, you have to think those in the boardroom are thinking the same thing…