Argentine manager Ariel Holan will reportedly sign a two-year contract with Brazilian side

The Brasileirão Série A has one more matchday before its season concludes; however, Santos FC is ready to usher in a new era. 

Former Club Deportivo Universidad Católica manager Ariel Holan will a contract with the Vila Belmiro-based club, TNT Sports reports.

Santos recently announced that they’d be parting ways with their current manager Cuca, despite the Brazilian tactician taking the club to the Copa Libertadores final. Nonetheless, finishing outside of a Copa Libertadores spot perhaps didn’t do the 57-year-old any favors, and Santos was ready for a change.

Before deciding that Holan was their man, Santos was also rumored to be interested in Hernán Crespo. However, the 45-year-old decided to take the job with another Brazilian club, São Paulo FC.

Regardless, TNT Sports also states that the 60-year-old will sign a contract with Santos until December 2023, with Holan earning $100-thousand per month.

Santos will participate in the Copa Sudamericana this coming season as Holan tries to get the Brazilian side back into the Libertadores and hopefully a league title.

