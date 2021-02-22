Menu

“Very poor” – These Arsenal supporters call for big transfer decision after losing patience with fan-favourite

It seems Arsenal fans are losing patience with right-back Hector Bellerin and want him sold in the next transfer window.

The Spain international initially looked an extremely promising young player when he broke into the Gunners’ first-team around six years ago, but he’s had some fitness problems since then and hasn’t really built on his early potential.

Arsenal supporters now seem to think the club should be looking to get rid of Bellerin as frustration grows among Gooners following their latest poor result and performance at home to Manchester City yesterday.

Raheem Sterling’s early goal gave Pep Guardiola’s side a comfortable win at the Emirates Stadium, and it seems Bellerin is one of the main players taking a great deal of flak on Twitter today.

This is quite an unfortunate turnaround for a player who was, for a long time, a real fan-favourite for his passion and character away from the pitch, as well as for his quality performances on it.

Arsenal will surely be active in the summer after this hugely disappointing season, and perhaps they could do well not to settle on Bellerin as their first choice on the right-hand side of their defence.

Here are some thoughts from a number of increasingly angry Arsenal fans…

