It seems Arsenal fans are losing patience with right-back Hector Bellerin and want him sold in the next transfer window.

The Spain international initially looked an extremely promising young player when he broke into the Gunners’ first-team around six years ago, but he’s had some fitness problems since then and hasn’t really built on his early potential.

Arsenal supporters now seem to think the club should be looking to get rid of Bellerin as frustration grows among Gooners following their latest poor result and performance at home to Manchester City yesterday.

Raheem Sterling’s early goal gave Pep Guardiola’s side a comfortable win at the Emirates Stadium, and it seems Bellerin is one of the main players taking a great deal of flak on Twitter today.

This is quite an unfortunate turnaround for a player who was, for a long time, a real fan-favourite for his passion and character away from the pitch, as well as for his quality performances on it.

Arsenal will surely be active in the summer after this hugely disappointing season, and perhaps they could do well not to settle on Bellerin as their first choice on the right-hand side of their defence.

Here are some thoughts from a number of increasingly angry Arsenal fans…

100%, let him concentrate on fashion https://t.co/ZZp1oIpWVR — DL? (@dylanlewis_) February 22, 2021

Sell Bellerin and buy James Justin/Aarons/Hakimi because we have no balance to our attack, as Tierney is so class at galloping up and down, but Bellerin can’t. I’d also buy Zambo Anguissa, he’s very good at transitioning play, a great dribbler and a good passer. https://t.co/GmfqXaKNWg — Louis Gill (@louisgill_10) February 22, 2021

I'd give anything to have Sagna as our right back. Bellerin is very poor. — Ben (@BenAFC) February 22, 2021

It's time people accepted that Nico Pepe will never make it Arsenal…Bellerin is nothing more than a speed merchant who doesn't even put his speed to good https://t.co/gTUTpxFyHP for Holding…he is Leeds and Newcastle material.Not good enough — Hirtius and Pansa (@DeludedMikel) February 22, 2021

If AMN fails on loan at WBA playing as a CM, hopefully he decides to take the full-back position seriously. Arsenal will have a ready-made replacement for RB next season. Sell Bellerin. — Angles (@PureAngles) February 22, 2021

What's happened to Bellerin though he didn't used to be that bad imo — Alex ?? (@_AFCAlex) February 22, 2021

If love for us to sign hakimi this summer to replace Bellerin but he might be too good for us based on where me might be playing in Europe next season — Mitch Peotter (@MitchPeotter) February 22, 2021

So who should we buy at right back to replace Bellerin? Hakimi isn't suited to a back 4 according to people who watch him closely. Not sure Mukiele is good enough going forward. Lamptey, Aarons the obvious answers. Other suggestions? — SamW (@SamW_AFC) February 21, 2021

Bellerin is SO FINISHED. Almost on a weekly basis we discuss this guy now — Matt (@MattArsenal_) February 21, 2021