Worrying stat shows Arsenal may have made a huge mistake letting Arsene Wenger go

Arsenal fans had definitely had enough with Arsene Wenger towards the end of his time at the club.

The Frenchman finally said his goodbyes after 22 years in charge of the Gunners at the end of the 2017/18 season, with his best years thought to have been far behind him.

Still, Arsenal’s record in the 101 games since Wenger’s departure perhaps shows they were far too quick to send the club legend packing.

Even if Arsenal were no longer winning major trophies on a regular basis, they at least remained competitive in the race for the top four, and could be relied on to play entertaining football.

That’s certainly no longer the case, as this damning stat below highlights…

Arsenal in the league • Last 101 games under Wenger: 183 PTS / +73 GD • 101 games since Wenger left: 160 PTS / +35 GD — David Wall (@1DavidWall) February 21, 2021

Arsenal are a whole 23 points worse off in their most recent 101 games compared to their final 101 matches under Wenger, and their goal difference is much, much worse.

Gooners will be concerned by this given the amount that’s also been spent on new signings such as Nicolas Pepe, Gabriel Magalhaes, Thomas Partey and Willian.

“If I could go back in time I would change 90% of my life” – which former Man Utd star said this? Click here to find out.

It’s far from good enough, and one has to wonder how much longer Arsenal will stick with Arteta if things don’t improve.

Can anyone truly ever replace Wenger at Arsenal?