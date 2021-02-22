“I like the way he plays” – Atletico’s Joao Felix singles out and praises “similar” Chelsea youngster

Atletico Madrid starlet Joao Felix has sung the praises of Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount during an exclusive interview with the Telegraph.

Felix is a forgotten man when it comes to the conversation regarding future stars, with Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland widely regarded as the natural heirs to Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

It’s exactly that which he wanted to comment on while speaking to the Telegraph’s Matt Law, with the Portuguese sensation keen to ensure that he’s not left behind by the PSG and Dortmund stars.

However, could there be a fourth name in the conversation, and an English one at that? Perhaps that’d be a stretch but there is a player on these shores that Felix appears to be highly fond of.

While speaking to the Telegraph, Felix waxed lyrical about Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount, who has established himself as a key player for club and country, despite being just 22-years-old:

“I played with Chris Willock in Benfica three or four years ago and he told me that Chelsea has a guy that he sees who is similar to me and he told me it was Mason Mount.”

“Then, a few years later, he appeared in Chelsea and sometimes I see him and I like the way he plays, I like the way he touches the ball. Chris had told me about him before he appeared in the Premier League, so I was waiting to see him.”

Few would have expected Joao Felix to be a Mason Mount fan, but the Chelsea academy product has been making waves across the game over the last 18 months. Perhaps we shouldn’t be surprised that people are beginning to take notice.

Felix will be taking to the field with Mount tomorrow night in the first-leg of Atletico’s Champions League tie with Chelsea. He’ll be able to see the midfielder in all his glory up, close and personal.