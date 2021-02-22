Boris Johnson reveals date when Premier League fans can return – before the end of the season

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has confirmed that, all being well, there will be fans back in Premier League stadiums before the end of the season.

The second wave of the coronavirus pandemic was arguably more unforgiving than the first, but people’s spirits have been aided by the successful rollout of the vaccination programme.

You finally get the feeling that, despite all the continued hardship, this is coming to an end.

While there are certainly more important things to consider as life returns to normal than football, which has continued throughout the course of the pandemic, for many attending football matches is part of normal life.

Today Boris Johnson has provided some quite brilliant news for those who that applies to. The Prime Minister, setting out his roadmap out of lockdown, has revealed that we could see fans in Premier League stadiums before the season’s end.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has confirmed fans could return to football stadiums from May 17 – before the end of the current season — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 22, 2021

The optimism should be cautious for now, but there’s light at the end of the tunnel!