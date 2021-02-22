Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel urged to be careful after making dangerous decision

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has been warned he’s playing a dangerous game after subbing off Callum Hudson-Odoi not long after bringing him on in the weekend draw with Southampton.

The Blues were not at their best as they dropped points against the Saints, with Tuchel controversially dragging Hudson-Odoi off despite him already having been one of his substitutes in the game at the St Mary’s Stadium.

Tuchel was then quoted by the Times as hitting out at the England international over his lack of effort and poor body language, and Garth Crooks has responded to this controversial incident.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, the pundit has fired a warning to Tuchel over publicly humiliating a player in this way.

“What I did not understand was why Hudson-Odoi was substituted having been brought on at half time,” Crooks said.

“Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said the player wasn’t doing as he was told but he had then used all his substitutes with 14 minutes to play plus added time, so there was plenty of time for things to go wrong.

“Tuchel needs to be careful. Humiliating your player like that is also a very dangerous game.”

Chelsea fans will no doubt hope Hudson-Odoi can turn things around after showing so much promise so far in his relatively short career.

The 20-year-old is clearly a big talent in terms of his natural ability, but it seems he can still improve on his attitude and work rate if he is to make the most of his true potential.

