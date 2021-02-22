Menu

Approach made: CL giants contact Chelsea over potential €60million attacker transfer

Bayern Munich have reportedly contacted Chelsea over a possible transfer deal for Christian Pulisic.

The USA international has had something of a stop-start career at Stamford Bridge, but could now get the opportunity to return to the Bundesliga, where he made his name with Borussia Dortmund.

According to Todo Fichajes, Pulisic is a target for Bayern and they’ve already held some talks with Chelsea about a possible deal, with the Blues asking for around €60million to let him go.

Pulisic remains a fine young player with plenty of promise, but it’s fair to say some Chelsea fans would probably be fairly happy to see him leave as long as they get a decent fee for him.

The 22-year-old perhaps hasn’t always looked ideally suited to the fast and physical style of the Premier League, so might fare better back in Germany.

Christian Pulisic could leave Chelsea for Bayern Munich

The report states Bayern are keen on Pulisic as a possible replacement for Kingsley Coman, whose future at the Allianz Arena is apparently in some doubt.

If Pulisic can shine in the Bundesliga again, he could be a superb signing for Bayern this summer.

