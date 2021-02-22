Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold gave away a penalty against Everton last weekend but after escaping with nothing more than a telling off, ex-referee Dermot Gallagher feels the English star was lucky not to have seen red.

Liverpool hosted arch-rivals Everton in a fiercely contested match in Merseyside which ended 2-0 to Carlo Ancelotti’s men.

The game, which saw the Toffees end their 21-year-long Anfield drought, was marred in controversy after full-back Alexander-Arnold was deemed to have fouled Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

The challenge, which happened in the blink of an eye, saw Alexander-Arnold desperately try to recover whilst seemingly sliding on the wet turf.

The English defender was unable to stop himself and consequently made contact with the Everton forward.

Despite a quick VAR check, referee Chris Kavanagh was adamant his initial thoughts were correct and opted to uphold his decision to award Everton with a penalty.

Although Kavanagh stuck to his guns and pointed to the spot, he opted against doubling Liverpool’s misery by sending Alexander-Arnold off.

Speaking to Sky Sports, ex-ref Gallagher feels Kavanagh’s reluctance to send Alexander-Arnold packing was a mistake.

“I thought it was a penalty,” Gallagher said. “I think Trent Alexander-Arnold impedes him; he hooks his leg up as well.

“Calvert-Lewin is past Alisson – Nat Phillips is a red herring because he’s behind Alexander-Arnold when the tackle is made.

“Once Chris Kavanagh gives the penalty, he has to send him off but because of the process of him going across [to the pitchside monitor] and VAR feeling there was a doubt about the penalty, I think it got lost in the process about the sanction to follow.

“Penalty and red card? Yes. They focused on the penalty, rather than: ‘Is it a penalty and should a sanction follow?’

