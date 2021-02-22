Menu

Talks imminent: MAJOR update on future of Man United transfer target

Manchester United will no doubt take an interest as Paulo Dybala is reportedly set for contract talks with Juventus in the coming days.

The Argentina international has shone for Juve and has long attracted interest from Premier League clubs throughout his career in Serie A.

Man Utd have been linked with Dybala in recent times, but it now looks like he might be increasingly open to discussing a new deal with his current club.

Reports in Italy state that Dybala is due to meet with Juventus in the coming days and could be set to extend his current contract, which is due to expire in 2022.

United may have to look elsewhere to strengthen up front, but could also do well to pounce if Dybala’s contract talks don’t go well.

Paulo Dybala to discuss new Juventus contract

The 27-year-old could surely add some spark to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s attack, with players like Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood not at their best this season.

The Red Devils have also been linked with big names like Erling Haaland, Jadon Sancho and Jack Grealish to strengthen in that area of the pitch.

