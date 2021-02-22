Erling Haaland transfer odds: Two clubs narrowly ahead of Man United and Chelsea

Ladbrokes have been in touch with Erling Haaland transfer odds ahead of what is likely to be a summer full of headlines over the Borussia Dortmund goal machine.

The Norway international has been on fire for Dortmund and would be an exciting addition to most top sides around Europe, with the bookies seemingly thinking Manchester City are the best-placed to win the race for his signature.

Ladbrokes have City as the 11/4 favourites, narrowly ahead of Bayern Munich, followed by Manchester United and then Chelsea.

Haaland would be an important signing for any of these teams, with City in need of a long-term successor to Sergio Aguero, who is nearing the end of his contract.

It would be a blow for Man Utd to miss out, however, as the Red Devils could do with more of a goal-scorer in their ranks after a dip in form from Mason Greenwood and Anthony Martial this season.

This has left United relying on midfielder Bruno Fernandes for goals, and Haaland could be an exciting signing to take Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side to the next level.

Chelsea also look in need of a signing like Haaland to give them an upgrade on Timo Werner, who hasn’t looked entirely convincing since joining the Blues in the summer.

The 20-year-old looks like he’d surely be a hit at Stamford Bridge and give them the top class centre-forward they’ve been waiting for for so long after a number of recent flop signings like Alvaro Morata and Gonzalo Higuain.

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said: “There’s no doubt Haaland is one of the brightest talents on the planet right now and with Sergio Aguero approaching the end of his career, it looks as though Pep may have already found his replacement.”

Erling Haaland’s Next Club (Ladbrokes)