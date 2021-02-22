CL giants face paying €80m for transfer of Everton star as asking price set

Everton have reportedly set an asking price of €80million for in-form striker Moise Kean as he impresses on loan at Paris Saint-Germain.

The exciting young Italy international is finally showing his best form after struggling at Goodison Park, and it would be unsurprising if PSG were now keen to sign him permanently, while other top sides might soon show an interest if he carries on playing like this.

Kean has 14 goals in 25 games for PSG so far this season, and Todo Fichajes claim this has prompted Everton to slap a €80m price tag on his head.

It remains to be seen if PSG will end up paying that for him, with the report stressing that although the Ligue 1 giants are eager to keep Kean, they won’t pay over the odds for him.

The 20-year-old is surely worth investing in, but perhaps Everton feel they could put clubs off trying to sign him for now, and bring him back to Merseyside to give him another chance in their first-team.

Carlo Ancelotti could do with another goal-scorer in his side after being slightly reliant on Dominic Calvert-Lewin this season, and an in-form Kean could be a great asset for the Toffees.

It just remains to be seen if the player himself will be keen to return to Everton after his struggles in his time in England so far.

