Former Real Madrid defender Christoph Metzelder is set to stand trial later this year on shocking charges relating to the possession and distribution of child pornography.

Metzelder, now retired, spent three years at the Santiago Bernabeu after making the switch from Borussia Dortmund in 2007.

Although far from a ‘galatico’ signing, the former German international turned out for Los Blancos on 31 occasions, in all competitions.

Metzelder was part of the Real Madrid team who lifted the La Liga title in 2007-08 before going on to claim the Spanish Super Cup during the same season.

After what was a largely successful career which also included two stints with Schalke, the former defender has found himself embroiled in a shocking criminal case.

According to a recent report from Marca, Metzelder has been charged with possession of 297 indecent images of children.

The German is also believed to have distributed the disgusting images to an unnamed woman via popular messaging service WhatsApp between July and September last year.

It has also been reported – via German media outlet Der Spiegel – that the former Real Madrid player has partially confessed to charges relating to the possession or dissemination of child pornography in previous interrogations.

The German’s trial is scheduled to begin in April, with the verdict expected on May 10.