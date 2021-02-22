Atletico Madrid sensation drops Premier League hint having previously been linked to big six trio

Atletico Madrid star Joao Felix has revealed during an interview with the Telegraph that he’s a huge fan of Premier League football.

Felix is widely regarded as one of the stars of the upcoming generation, which will be tasked with flying the flag for football following the eventual departures of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland would be everyone’s natural tips to be battling it out for the Ballon D’Or year after year over the next decade or so, but Felix will be there or thereabouts.

Felix has a brilliant opportunity to showcase his credentials in the Champions League against Chelsea tomorrow, and perhaps generate interest from the Blues’ Premier League counterparts.

Whether or not Felix is looking to secure a move to England eventually is unclear, but speaking to the Telegraph ahead of the game with Chelsea, he revealed that he’s a huge fan of some of the league’s finest over the past ten years or so:

“I like to watch the Premier League. David Silva, (Mesut) Ozil, (Eden) Hazard and (Sergio) Aguero are some of the players I have enjoyed watching.”

Felix, being an admirer of Silva and Aguero, has obviously kept his finger on the pulse at Man City. With Aguero out of contract at the end of the season, could he be getting a call from Pep Guardiola?

The Telegraph claim that Felix was linked with all of linked to Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City before signing along the dotted line with Atletico, so perhaps if he scores tomorrow, he could be…