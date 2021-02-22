Liverpool and Arsenal both interested in signing highly-rated RB Leipzig star with price-tag set at €42M

Both Liverpool and Arsenal have set their sights on RB Leipzig midfielder Marcel Sabitzer, according to Todo Fichajes.

You get the feeling that the summer transfer window could prove to be a defining one for both clubs.

While the state of affairs at the Emirates is not anywhere near as bad as it was earlier in the campaign, question marks remain over just how much progress they have actually made under Mikel Arteta.

Liverpool are currently putting up one of the worst defences of a Premier League title since the competition began. Jurgen Klopp’s squad has gone stale, with investment an absolute must.

As per Todo Fichajes, Marcel Sabitzer, who has earned a reputation for himself as one of the Bundesliga’s finest midfielders, is on both team’s transfer wish-list.

The report claims that Sabitzer would cost any interested party somewhere in the region of €42M. Though, as it stands neither Liverpool or Arsenal will be playing Champions League football next season, and RB Leipzig will.

Would the Austrian even want to leave?