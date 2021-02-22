Liverpool handed major boost as star set to resume full training this week

Jurgen Klopp has been handed a huge fitness boost following the news that striker Diogo Jota is set to resume full training later this week.

Jota, 24, joined Liverpool last summer after making a £40.23m switch from Wolverhampton Wanderers, as per Transfermarkt.

After swapping the Midlands for Merseyside, the Portuguese attacker hit the ground running.

Nine goals in his first 17 matches, in all competitions, signalled the beginning of what looked to be a hugely successful spell with Klopp’s Redmen.

However, despite Jota’s impressive start to life at Anfield, a knee injury sustained against Midtjylland sidelined the striker for his team’s last 18 games.

However, despite being forced to watch his side struggle, Jota and his team-mates have been handed a huge boost after a report from The Guardian confirmed the 24-year-old is set to resume training.

The Guardian claim Jota is set to take part in full first-team training later this week as he enters the final stages of his recovery.

It is not yet known when Jota is likely to return to Liverpool’s match-day line-ups, but the positive news will come as a welcome boost for the Redmen who are enduring one of their worst slumps in recent times.