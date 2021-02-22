Liverpool handed major boost in pursuit of PSG star following contract demands

Liverpool have been handed a major boost in their pursuit for Paris-Saint Germain attacker Kylian Mbappe.

Liverpool’s interest in Mbappe has been well-documented in recent times with the French superstar rumoured to be on the radar of Jurgen Klopp.

The talented French attacker is widely-regarded as one of football’s greatest attacking talents and is expected to carry on in the footsteps of greats Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

After completing his stunning £130.5m switch from domestic rivals Monaco back in 2018, Mbappe has gone on to net 111 times in 154 matches, in all competitions.

The 22-year-old’s latest contributions came last week during Paris-Saint Germain’s knockout tie against Barcelona in the Champions League.

The elite-level forward netted a stunning hat-trick during his side’s 4-1 win which all but sealed Barcelona’s exit from the illustrious competition.

However, despite enjoying a hugely successful four-years in Paris, there are growing suggestions that Mbappe could be set for another big move.

The latest in the ongoing saga comes from Foot Mercato (via Sports Witness), who claim that although contract talks between the club’s hierarchy and Mbappe are going well, the Frenchman is already looking further down the line.

It has been claimed that Mbappe is only likely to renew is current deal should the club agree to allow him to move in the future and especially if ‘certain clubs come knocking’.