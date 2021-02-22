Manchester United defender Harry Maguire appeared to get away with what seemed like a deliberate elbow on Jamaal Lascelles during the Newcastle game.

Watch the video below as Maguire takes a look at Lascelles before making contact with him…

Harry maguire took his eyes off the ball to elbow lascelles, and it wasn’t even checked ? Wtf? pic.twitter.com/YZ3xjtCMiC — Liam ? (@LiamDowson_55) February 21, 2021

This was not the most professional moment from Maguire, and he was lucky to get away with it.

United ended up winning 3-1 on the night, but things could’ve been very different if the referee had spotted this…