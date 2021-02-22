Menu

Video: Harry Maguire gets away with shocking deliberate elbow on Newcastle star

Manchester United FC Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire appeared to get away with what seemed like a deliberate elbow on Jamaal Lascelles during the Newcastle game.

Watch the video below as Maguire takes a look at Lascelles before making contact with him…

This was not the most professional moment from Maguire, and he was lucky to get away with it.

United ended up winning 3-1 on the night, but things could’ve been very different if the referee had spotted this…

More Stories Harry Maguire Jamaal Lascelles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.