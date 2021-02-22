Manchester City star set to commit future to club by extending contract until 2025

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne looks set to commit his future to the club by extending his contract until 2025, according to Todo Fichajes.

While Man City, who are currently on the longest winning and longest unbeaten runs in Europe, coped well in the absence of De Bruyne, who returned against Arsenal at the weekend, there’s no denying that he remains their best and most influential player.

De Bruyne’s exploits in the Premier League, where he is arguably the best player, are a constant reminder to Man City of just how fortunate they are to have the Belgian on their books – and a constant reminder to Chelsea just what a huge mistake they made letting him go.

Man City are determined to make no such mistake, or so it would seem. According to Todo Fichajes, they will not allow De Bruyne’s contract, which expires in 2023, to run down to a point where his future will come under the microscope. They’re being proactive.

Todo Fichajes report that both Man City and De Bruyne are in negotiations over an extension until 2025, a deal which is close to being agreed, as per the report. They claim that De Bruyne will stand alongside Raheem Sterling as the highest paid player at the Etihad.

That’d be a shrewd piece of business from Pep Guardiola and co.