Manchester United’s transfer plans have been given the backing of former Red Devils ace Luke Chadwick.

Speaking to CaughtOffside, Chadwick responded to some of the latest Man Utd transfer rumours doing the rounds today.

The Athletic have suggested the Red Devils may surprisingly no longer be making Jadon Sancho a top target as they instead focus on signing a new centre-back and a striker this summer.

Chadwick agrees, however, that, as good as Sancho is, those two positions make sense as more of a priority for his old club at the moment.

“Yeah I think a world class striker that can score 20-odd goals a season would put United in a position to challenge for the Premier League title, whereas a wide-man might not be at the top of the agenda. Rashford and Martial can both play on the left, Greenwood and James on the right,” Chadwick told CaughtOffside.

“Obviously you wouldn’t say no to Jadon Sancho, but if you can get a centre-half … Lindelof and Bailly have shown that they can perform at a high level, but I’m not sure with either of them playing every game of the season that it’s enough to win the league.

“If you add a world class centre-half alongside Harry Maguire I think it’s potentially – with Wan-Bissaka continuing to improve and Luke Shaw in a rich vein of form at the moment – it’s a back four that could compete for the Premier League title.”

There’s also been surprise talk of United being keen to re-sign former player Wilfried Zaha from Crystal Palace, according to Todo Fichajes, but Chadwick is again unsure if he’d really give them what they need up front.

“He (Zaha) is obviously a top, top Premier League player. I can’t imagine it happening myself, obviously he didn’t have a great experience in Manchester last time, before going back to Crystal Palace and performing at a really high level,” Chadwick said.

“He’s got all the attributes to play number 7, number 9 or number 11 position really well. He’s one of those players who can perform in all those positions, which seems to be the mould of the players coming through at the moment. There aren’t many out and out number 9s, but if United could get one I think that would be the way to go.

“I’ve spoken a few times about Erling Haaland – an out and out goal-scorer that can help the club kick on and get closer to Manchester City next season.”