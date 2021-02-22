Solskjaer praises Manchester United star who has been “working hard behind the scenes”

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has praised Daniel James after his goal in last night’s Premier League win over Newcastle.

The Wales international has not had the most convincing second season at Old Trafford despite getting off to a good start last term, and many fans might well have been starting to give up on him making it at the club.

However, James has shown some real promise in recent appearances and scored a well-taken goal to put the Red Devils in front against Newcastle last night.

Solskjaer has now praised the 23-year-old for the work he’s been putting in behind the scenes, insisting he’d never forgotten about the player or ruled him out of his thinking.

“He never disappeared. He has been working hard behind the scenes and always been available,” the Norwegian tactician said, as quoted by the Daily Mirror.

“He is always a player you can use in different areas with his energy and pace. We work with him, we try to help everyone but of course Dan came from the Championship, he hit a few goals in the first games and it is bound to take some energy from you.

“He has knuckled down and really worked to get back to full fitness but maybe more so confidence, to believe in himself.”

United fans will be glad to see James growing in confidence and making more of an impact, as the team could really do with more pace and quality in the wide positions.

