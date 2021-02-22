Triple deal: Manchester United closing in on trio of transfers

Manchester United are reportedly closing in on three signings of youngsters from Derby County.

The players are not named, but are being strongly linked as being close to swapping Pride Park for Old Trafford in a report from The Athletic.

This follows Stretty News recently reporting that this was behind Teden Mengi joining Derby on loan this January.

The Red Devils could do with investing in more youth, and the report states the three players should cost a combined fee of around £750,000.

This could end up being smart business by Man Utd as they look to build for the future, with the coronavirus pandemic likely to mean even the world’s biggest clubs have to be more careful with their spending in the transfer market.

Investing in the future like this could end up being good business for United if these players can continue to develop in MUFC’s academy.

All three players are said to be under the age of 15, so it could still be some time before we see any of them in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first-team.