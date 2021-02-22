Menu

Euro giants start planning as they expect there’s a high chance Man United transfer target is leaving

Manchester United could reportedly be in luck as it sounds like Bayern Munich aren’t expecting Kingsley Coman to stick around in the next transfer window.

The France international has been a key player for Bayern, scoring their winning goal in last season’s Champions League final, but Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic is now being lined up to replace him, according to Todo Fichajes.

Coman has previously been linked with Man Utd by the print edition of Sport Bild, as translated by Sport Witness, with the Red Devils clearly in need of a signing like that to strengthen their attack.

Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood have been pretty inconsistent this season and United surely need to make a change in that department in the near future.

Coman could be ideal, so it’s interesting that Todo Fichajes state that Bayern are already planning to replace him as they anticipate he may be leaving the Allianz Arena.

bayern munich kingsley coman

Kingsley Coman in action for Bayern Munich

Another Todo Fichajes report has linked MUFC with a similar player in Wilfried Zaha, while Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho has also been linked by Eurosport and others.

