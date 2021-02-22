Manchester United star confident of long-term role at Old Trafford

Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson is confident he’s viewed as the long-term number one at Old Trafford, according to Stretty News.

The 23-year-old has looked a promising young shot-stopper for some time now, having impressed a great deal during his time on loan at Sheffield United.

Back at Man Utd this season, Henderson has struggled for playing time due to David de Gea’s presence at the club, but it looks like he’s not currently unsettled by hi situation.

Stretty News claims sources close to the player believe his recent new six-year contract is a sign that he’s viewed as the long-term number one ‘keeper at the club.

United fans will no doubt hope Henderson can eventually succeed De Gea, who perhaps looks a little past his peak now.

The Spain international still has his quality and experience to justify being selected as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first choice, but it shouldn’t be too long before Henderson can take over.

United have a proud record of promoting from their academy and it looks like Henderson is another homegrown player with a big future for MUFC.