Manchester United prioritise two signings over potential cut-price Jadon Sancho transfer

Manchester United are reportedly set to pause their transfer pursuit of Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho.

This is in order to prioritise two other signings, with centre-back and striker said to be the main areas the club want to strengthen in the summer transfer window, according to The Athletic.

United may live to regret this, with The Athletic noting that it now looks like Sancho could be available for a reduced fee, so it could be a huge opportunity for the Red Devils to land a world class attacking player for a pretty reasonable price.

Still, it also makes sense that United might view other areas as bigger priorities, with their defence proving an issue for some time.

Harry Maguire hasn’t always been that convincing since his big move to Old Trafford, and part of that is likely down to the poor form of Victor Lindelof alongside him, while Eric Bailly has struggled with injuries.

“If I could go back in time I would change 90% of my life” – which former Man Utd star said this? Click here to find out.

A new centre-back seems essential in order to take Man Utd forward, and it also makes sense that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs a more long-term option up front than the ageing Edinson Cavani.

The goals have dried up for the likes of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial in recent times, while youngster Mason Greenwood has also gone off the boil a bit this season.

Sancho could also provide a goal threat and help assist United’s forwards, but a new out-and-out striker might make sense as a bigger priority for MUFC.