Tottenham needed to sign this Manchester United player, says pundit

Tottenham missed a trick by not signing Manchester United ace Jesse Lingard ahead of West Ham, according to pundit Garth Crooks.

The England international has made a great start to life on loan with the Hammers, including scoring a well-taken goal against Spurs over the weekend.

Lingard may well have played himself back into Man Utd’s plans by giving us all a reminder of what he can do, but Crooks also believes he could have been an ideal signing for Tottenham.

Writing about Lingard after naming him in his Premier League team of the week on BBC Sport, the pundit said: “What was all that delay about? It was clear after the first replay that there was absolutely nothing wrong with the fabulous goal scored by Jesse Lingard.

“The Manchester United loanee is having a ball in east London. David Moyes and Jose Mourinho are former managers of Manchester United and both know exactly what Lingard can do.

“I find it particularly interesting that it is Moyes who has given Lingard a chance to rejuvenate his career, when it was Spurs who desperately needed him. Lingard is playing out of his skin.”

United fans will be glad to see Lingard getting back to his best, and it could, at the very least, mean his price tag goes up a little ahead of the summer transfer window.

West Ham will hope that doesn’t harm their chances of perhaps keeping him permanently, but Tottenham could do well to keep an eye on his progress and ensure they don’t miss out on him again if a new opportunity comes along for them to snap him up.

