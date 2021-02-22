Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho has dropped yet another hint that he’s a big fan of West Ham defender Issa Diop.

The Hammers star has been linked with Mourinho’s Manchester United in the past, with the Portuguese tactician notably praising the club’s scouts for finding him.

Diop had a strong performance against Mourinho’s Tottenham side this weekend, and he once again appeared to praise him after the game, though he didn’t name him specifically.

“That is my feeling and a little bit of deja vu,” he said after the game.

“Their defensive line was brilliant. Their centre-backs gave us a very difficult match. We started the game with a mistake and started the second half with another one.”

Diop has been an important player for West Ham and it would not be surprising to see bigger clubs come in for him soon – but they’ll surely do all they can to keep him.

