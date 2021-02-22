Tottenham’s number one choice to replace struggling Jose Mourinho as manager named in report

Julian Naglesmann is Tottenham’s number one target to replace Jose Mourinho if they opt for a managerial change, according to the Telegraph.

With a third of the season played, Tottenham were top of the pile. Granted, Liverpool and Manchester City had wobbled at the start of the campaign, but Jose Mourinho looked as though he was striking a chord at Spurs, with Harry Kane and Heung-min Son unstoppable as a duo.

However, everything has fast turned sour. Spurs find themselves ninth in the Premier League and are facing an uphill task to qualify for next season’s Champions League. As a result, as reported by the Telegraph, questions are being asked as to whether Mourinho is the man to take them forward.

While the Telegraph report that Daniel Levy is hoping Mourinho can turn Spurs’ fortunes around over the coming weeks, the report names RB Leipzig’s Julian Naglesmann as the club’s number one target to replace Mourinho, should they decide that parting company with him is the best course of action.

The real question is, all due respect, would Naglesmann want to go to Spurs?