Liverpool fans may be interested to hear that Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Florian Neuhaus has neglected to rule out moving away from the club in the summer transfer window.

The 23-year-old looks a fine young talent and has recently been linked with Liverpool by Kicker, as translated by Sport Witness, who report that he has a €40million buy-out clause that the Reds could be willing to pay to sign him.

Neuhaus seemed keen not to dwell on speculation over his future amid the Liverpool transfer rumours, but he admitted he didn’t know what would happen at the end of this season.

“I have a contract until 2024 and I have very big goals for this season,” the Germany international told Kicker.

“That’s what I’m concentrating on now. [Transfer talk] is really not a big issue for me now.

“I play at Borussia, I have a contract, and we as a club are still pursuing very big goals this season. I can’t say what will happen in the summer at the moment.”

LFC could do with a signing like Neuhaus at the moment as they surely need to rebuild their struggling squad after this hugely disappointing campaign.

Jurgen Klopp’s side may have run away with the title last term but they’re now far from guaranteed to even finish in the top four after some awful recent form.

Neuhaus could be ideal as Georginio Wijnaldum nears the end of his contract and Thiago Alcantara struggles to settle at Anfield.