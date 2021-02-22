Menu

These Newcastle fans call for Steve Bruce to make key change after player has “another nightmare” vs Man United

Some Newcastle United fans have called for Karl Darlow to be dropped from the starting eleven after his shortfalls against Manchester United at the weekend.

Darlow has been one of the best shot-stoppers in the Premier League this campaign, with his heroics producing some of the best individual goalkeeping displays of the season to date – notably against Liverpool.

However, his performance against Man United at Old Trafford on Sunday was not so sturdy, with Darlow being at fault for the opening goal, being beaten at his near post by Marcus Rashford.

Few teams in the bottom half of the table are blessed with two good goalkeepers, but Newcastle are one of them, with Martin Dubravka currently acting as deputy for Darlow.

According to some Newcastle fans on Twitter, now is the time for Dubravka to be brought back into the starting eleven, with the Magpies still scrapping for survival at the bottom of the Premier League table.

