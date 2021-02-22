Some Newcastle United fans have called for Karl Darlow to be dropped from the starting eleven after his shortfalls against Manchester United at the weekend.

Darlow has been one of the best shot-stoppers in the Premier League this campaign, with his heroics producing some of the best individual goalkeeping displays of the season to date – notably against Liverpool.

However, his performance against Man United at Old Trafford on Sunday was not so sturdy, with Darlow being at fault for the opening goal, being beaten at his near post by Marcus Rashford.

Few teams in the bottom half of the table are blessed with two good goalkeepers, but Newcastle are one of them, with Martin Dubravka currently acting as deputy for Darlow.

According to some Newcastle fans on Twitter, now is the time for Dubravka to be brought back into the starting eleven, with the Magpies still scrapping for survival at the bottom of the Premier League table.

I like darlow and he has been excellent for most of the season. However we are now and have been for weeks up shit creek. Play your best players. Dubravka has to return — Darren Rushe (@DarrenRushe) February 22, 2021

Yes we need to play Dubravka. Darlow did his best we appreciate it but at this point we can’t really be taking any risks — emilio (@emilio8234) February 22, 2021

No professional goalkeeper should EVER get beaten at their near post. Karl Darlow with another nightmare yesterday and it set the tone for a worsening performance as the game went on Dubravka must start against Wolves #NUFC #BruceOut — NUFCAustralia (@NUFCAustralia21) February 22, 2021

I can’t wait till next Saturday when I point out the reasons why Dubravka should be playing ahead of Darlow again. Darlow is a good 2nd choice but there’s a reason why there called no.2’s!! Your no.1 whenever fit should always play!! #nufc — The Pride of Shields (@scott_nufc) February 22, 2021