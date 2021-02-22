Newcastle United handed transfer blow as Foxes prepare for talks with Lille midfielder

Newcastle United have been dealt a transfer blow after Leicester City reportedly prepare to open talks with Lille for highly-rated midfielder Boubakary Soumare.

Soumare, 21, joined Lille in 2017 on a free transfer after departing Paris-Saint Germain’s youth academy.

Since arriving at Lille, the talented French midfielder has grown to become of Europe’s most highly-rated midfielders.

Primarily tasked with undertaking a defensive role, Soumare has shone in recent seasons.

Despite being just 21-years-old, Soumare is two games away from making his 100th appearance for Lille.

However, although the commanding midfielder has enjoyed a hugely successful four-years with Lille, there are now growing concerns that the 21-year-old could be set for a big move.

According to recent claims from Football Insider, Leeds United and Newcastle United are set to go head-to-head for the midfielder’s signature.

However, the latest in the ongoing saga comes from journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The transfer expert claims Brendan Rogers’ Foxes have highlighted Sourmare as a potential transfer target.

Leicester are interested in signing Boubacary Soumaré. He’s in the list as potential target for the midfield. Many clubs have asked info to Lille as his contract is expiring in June 2022 – big opportunity. But #LCFC are now planning to open talks. ? #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 19, 2021

Romano claims that the Foxes’ are one of many top clubs who are keen on Soumare, whose contract expires in 2022.

However, despite the wealth of interest in the Frenchman, it has been reported that Leicester City plan on taking it a step further and will open talks soon.